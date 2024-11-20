G20 Summit: Tinubu Urges Global Cooperation For Inclusive Economic Growth, Support For Africa (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on world leaders to unite in addressing the economic challenges facing Nigeria and other African nations.

Speaking at the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Brazil, the Nigerian leader emphasized the need for global cooperation to tackle issues such as hunger, poverty, and inadequate infrastructure across the continent.

In a video shared on its official X account by Tinubu’s Media Centre, the president warned that neglecting Africa’s challenges could have far-reaching consequences for humanity.

He urged world leaders to translate their commitments into tangible actions that support Africa’s development.

Tinubu highlighted the importance of building an inclusive global economy, noting that Africa’s population growth and youth demographics require targeted investments and strategic partnerships to foster economic transformation.

“What do I do to help small-scale industry? The cost of funding is expensive. What do I do to get power to industrialise my country (Nigeria)?

“Support the continent; the neglect of Africa is a danger to humanity.

“We have to lift one another up and build an inclusive economy that takes into account population growth.

“In Nigeria, I have over 250 million citizens. The fight against hunger and poverty is not a matter of choice but a priority for me.

“I have a very vibrant youthful population, 70 percent below the age of 30 years. Setting up funding for their education is a challenge,” Tinubu remarked.

Earlier in the summit, Tinubu endorsed the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a coalition aimed at addressing food insecurity and economic disparities worldwide.

The Nigerian president’s appeal aligns with his broader agenda to attract international support for Africa and foster economic alliances that address the continent’s pressing challenges.

Watch Tinubu’s G20 Address Below: