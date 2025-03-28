Despite Backlash, Tinubu Officially Gazettes ‘State Of Emergency’ Rule In Rivers State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially released a gazette on the highly controversial “State of Emergency” declared in Rivers State, a move that has been widely criticized across the nation and beyond.

The gazette, signed by President Tinubu and obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, outlines the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as the Administrator for the state, with the authority to act in accordance with regulations issued by the President at his discretion.

Titled “State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025,” the gazette cites Section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, among other enabling powers, to justify the declaration aimed at restoring peace, security, and order in Rivers State.

The document partially reads:

“Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 As Amended: State of Emergency (RIVERS STATE) Proclamation, 2025.

“Whereas, there is a clear and present danger of an imminent breakdown of public order and public safety in Rivers State, which require extraordinary measures to avert such danger.

“Whereas, there is a clear and present danger of the looming crisis in Rivers State which, if left unchecked, could degenerate, leading to massive loss of lives and property in the State:

“Whereas, extraordinary measures are required to restore good governance, peace, security and order in Rivers State:

“NOW, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby make the following proclamation.

“Proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State: As from the commencement of this Proclamation, a State of Emergency is hereby declared in Rivers State (in the Proclamation referred to as ‘the State’).

“Suspension of the Offices of the Governor, his deputy and elected members of the State House of Assembly: As from the commencement of this Proclamation, the Offices of the Governor, Deputy Governor and State House of Assembly are hereby suspended.

“Appointment of Administrator: The State shall, for the duration of the emergency, be administered by Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), as Administrator, who shall operate on the basis of such Regulations that may, from time to time, be issued by me.

“This Proclamation may be cited as the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025.”

On March 20, 2025, the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives formally ratified President Tinubu’s decision, which also included the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The move has sparked widespread condemnation from several political groups, including Afenifere, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, and numerous elder statesmen, both nationally and internationally. These groups have vehemently rejected the president’s decision, accusing him of undermining democracy in Rivers State and imposing a military-style administrator.