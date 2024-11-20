Face Your Job In Abuja, Allow Fubara Do His Own In Rivers State – Former Senator Blasts Wike

A former Senator who represented Rivers East Constituency in the National Assembly, John Azuta Mbata, has charged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allow peace reign in Rivers State.

Speaking on the political situation in Rivers State, which has pitched the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, against his predecessor and estranged godfather, Wike, Mbata said the Minister needs to focus on his job in Abuja and allow the Governor to do his work in Rivers too.

According to the lawmaker, Wike can not be in Abuja and control happenings in Rivers State when there is a sitting Governor.

He said: “He is a minister now and also doing well; all we pray is for him to continue doing well, face his job in Abuja, and allow Fubara to do his work.

“We continue to say that we support the government of Fubara, and we will be unwavering in that pursuit because we know that life is turned by turn.

“This is the time and opportunity for Sir Siminalayi Fubara to show his capacity to move Rivers State forward,” he said.

Mbata also alleged that he installed Wike as the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Council in 1998 against all odds.