Former DSS Director Faults Tinubu’s Declaration Of State Of Emergency In Rivers State

A retired Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has expressed reservations about the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Amachree submitted that the declaration and involvement of a retired military officer may bring about some unintended consequences.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu had, as a result of the political crisis in Rivers State, declared a state of emergency, suspended Governor Siminlayi Fubara, his deputy, as well as all members of the Rivers House of Assembly, for an initial period of six months.

The President also appointed Rear Admiral Ibokette Ekwe Ibas (rtd) as the sole administrator for the state.

Making comments about the development during a chat with New Telegraph, Amachree said the declaration of a state of emergency could lead to the escalation of tensions.

He added that such political grievances are tied to militancy and ethnic clashes in the region.

The security consultant said the declaration could send a negative response to investors both locally and globally.

“The history of militancy in the Niger Delta shows that political grievances, especially those with ethnic undertones, can be powerful mobilising factors for armed groups,” he said.

Amachree submitted that some of the stakeholders perceive the President’s action as having some political undertone and residents of the state may not totally trust the increased presence of military personnel as a result of the declaration of a state of emergency.

“The imposition of emergency rule, particularly when perceived as politically motivated, could also lead to an escalation of tensions and a backlash against the military intervention from certain segments of the population.

“The state of emergency is likely to lead to consolidated military operations aimed at quelling the rising militancy in the region.

“Historical experience in the Niger Delta suggests that military force alone may not be sufficient to address the underlying causes of militancy.

“The protracted political crisis between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike likely exacerbated these existing vulnerabilities, potentially creating a power vacuum or diverting attention from security matters, which could have been exploited by criminal and militant elements.

“The declaration of a state of emergency and the subsequent deployment of additional security forces, including the military, are intended to improve public safety and reduce crime rates.

“Residents can expect to see a heightened presence of security personnel in public areas, and there is a possibility of curfews and restrictions on movement being imposed.

“While these measures may initially deter some criminal activities, there are also significant risks associated with increased militarisation.

“Experience has shown that such interventions can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, including clashes between security forces and local communities, as well as allegations of human rights abuses under the guise of restoring order,” he submitted.

Naija News reports that as a forward, the former DSS top official recommended genuine and inclusive dialogue among critical stakeholders as a pathway to enduring peace and full restoration of democratic order in Rivers State.