Couple Brutalised By Nigerian Army Major General Demand Dismissal, ₦150 Million

A couple, Mr Vershima Mker and Ms. Lami Jennifer Iorvihi, who were brutally assaulted by Major General G.S. Mohammed and his aide, Corporal A. Abubakar, have demanded for the officers dismissal.

Naija News reports that the couple are also seeking N150 million in compensation for the alleged abuse of power.

The incident occurred after Mr Mker overtook Major General Mohammed’s vehicle. However, the military officer allegedly stopped the couple, dragged them out of their car, and brutalised them.

According to the couple, after the assault, the Major General Mohammed and his aide handcuffed them and transported them to the Gwarinpa Police Station were he allegedly ordered the police to detain them indefinitely until he gave instructions for their release.

In a petition filed through their counsel, Tom Uja & Co., the couple are seeking the immediate dismissal of Major General G.S. Mohammed and Corporal A. Abubakar, along with the sum of N150 million as compensation for their inhuman treatment.

The petition alleges that the officers beat, abused, wounded, and unlawfully detained the couple at the police station despite the absence of any known crime committed by them.

The statement reads, “Our clients are university graduates who are intending to get married soon and as part of their preparations, were in Gwarinpa vising with relations and intending guests. While driving on 3rd Avenue, Gwaringpa the said Major General G.S. Mohammed driving with his convoy also joined the road with sirens blaring from behind.”

Uja said, despite the crowded sidewalk, the victim made haste and parked for the Major General. Yet the Major General G.S. Musa and his convoy blocked the couple and started beating and insulting them in a way that even prisoners of war are never treated.

“The video coverage and pictures released to us by our clients show Gen. G.S. Musa personally beating up our clients alongside with Corporal A. Abubakar,” it reads.

He said the brutal army general and his details handcuffed the couple, pushed them into the boot of one of their vehicles and took them to the Gwarimpa Police Station where the Army General ordered them to be detained until he would give word for their release.

It reads, “And true to his word, our clients were detained for 8 hours until General G.S. Musa personally came to the Police Station with armed soldiers and compelled our clients to write an apology to him under duress before they were released.

“Meanwhile, our clients have suffered severe bodily injuries and psychological damage. Our Vershima Mker is severely wounded.”

Uja said, “Iorvihi on whose full and firm instructions we demand for the immediate dismissal of Major General G.S. Mohammed and Corporal A. Abubakar and the sum of N150 million for their inhuman treatment of our clients by beating, subjecting them to abuse, wounding and causing them to be detained at the Police without they committing any known crime.

Uja said, “Meanwhile, our clients have suffered severe bodily injuries and psychological damage. Vershima Mker is severely wounded on his ribs as well as his eye which is now requiring foreign treatment. Miss. Lami Jennifer lorvihi has a fractured finger and is still undergoing treatment.

“The actions of your officers and soldiers constitute gross violation of our clients’ constitutional rights as much as they are criminal. Our clients are undergoing psychological trauma, bodily harm and loss of time to organize their marriage ceremony. We attach herewith for your perusal, photos and videos of the torture.”

According to the petition filed by the couple, “Take notice that if by close of business on November 18, 2024 you have not acceded to our demands as contained herein we shall in addition to publishing the video concerned on all social media platforms also institute civil suits in the appropriate law courts to seek redress for our clients. This will bring irreparable damage to the image of the Army and also cost irrecoverable losses. We hope this will not be necessary.”