Adejobi Calls Out Dishonest Online Human Right Activists

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said that some online human rights activist are corrupt.

Adejobi stated this on Wednesday at the 2024 lecture series organised by the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) in Asaba.

He lamented that cyber crime is a big problem Nigeria as a country is battling with.

Adejobi noted that some of the online activists have compromised their integrity as human rights activists due to their actions.

“They appear on social media platforms singing their own praises, claiming to have recovered monies from some security agents.

“In the real sense some percentages of the money they claimed to have recovered from Policemen and other security agents go into their pockets but no one is talking about,” he said.

Speaking further, he noted that the cyberspace is full of cyberbullying, romance scam, internet fraud, cyber prostitution and other criminal activities.

The Police spokesman expressed concern that so many youths use their God-given knowledge the wrong way by engaging in cybercrime, which he said is an offence in line with the Cyber Crime 2015 Act(2024) as amended.

Adejobi also pointed out that there are cases where internet fraudsters scammed officers.

“They clone their accounts and use it to collect monies from officers.”

He urged journalists, especially online media practitioners, to get their facts right before publishing by calling for confirmation to balance their reportage.

He warned that failure to do so is contrary to the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act.