Nigeria Police Move To Give Personnel Keke Loan

The Nigerian Police have reportedly mapped out a tricycle (Keke Napep) loan scheme to empower its personnel.

Naija News reports that the scheme was said to be part of the welfare programme initiated by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) overseeing the Police Cooperative Society in Lagos, in a wireless message dated March 12, 2025, informed all departments, commands, and other units from the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Ltd.

The report said Bulk Stalker Engineering Limited would supply the tricycle. According to the report, only interested members of the Police would access the Keke loan.

It identified the company as “suppliers of tricycle trucks, trike pick-up, TTI single cabin, tricycle taxis, trike taxi TP7, Trika ambulance on loan to interested members of the force at the rate of five million, five hundred thousand naira (₦5,500,000) only“.

It added that “monthly deduction will be ninety thousand naira (₦90,000) only.” It is “to be paid within sixty (60) months.”

It stated that “money will be deducted from recipient’s salary via IPPIS”.

The wireless message added that “Forms will be made available by the company for collection at all cooperative shops. Treat as very important please“.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has yet to confirm the report.