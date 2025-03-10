Rifle, Ammunition Recovered As Police Rescue Kidnapped Victims In Bayelsa, Adamawa States

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to addressing organized crime, with a particular focus on kidnapping, through enhanced operational initiatives and strategic measures implemented nationwide.

Naija News reports that this declaration comes following the recent successful rescue missions carried out by security operatives in Bayelsa and Adamawa State.

Highlighting the Force’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the well-being and security of all citizens in a statement released on Monday, March 10, the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, indicated that on March 7th, 2025, at approximately 3:03 PM, a distress call was received regarding the abduction of Mr. Loveday Akari, Special Assistant to the Managing Director of the NDDC, in the Ayakoro Community of Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State.

In a prompt and effective response, control measures were swiftly enacted to limit the movements of the kidnappers. A coordinated rescue operation was initiated, culminating in the safe recovery of Mr. Akari and another individual, both of whom were unharmed and without any ransom being paid, thanks to the relentless pressure applied by the Police, supported by other security personnel.

In a distinct yet equally important operation, following the abduction of priests reported on February 21, 2025, in Adamawa State, rescue initiatives were launched, focusing on various suspected criminal hideouts across the region. These efforts proved successful with the apprehension of one Tahamado Jonathan Demian, a 34-year-old believed to be affiliated with the same church as the victims, in relation to the kidnapping of two Reverend Fathers, Abraham Samman and Matthew David Dusami, from the Catholic Dioceses of Yola and Jalingo, respectively.

According to Adejobi, the operation, which was meticulously planned and well-coordinated, culminated in the safe rescue of both Reverend Fathers on March 8, 2025, without any ransom being paid. The victims are presently receiving medical care in a hospital.

Naija News reports that during the ongoing investigation, a locally manufactured assault rifle, ammunition, a mobile phone, and SIM cards were seized, alongside intensified efforts to capture other members of the kidnapping gang who remain at large.

These successful operations highlight the efficacy of the Nigeria Police Force’s coordinated response strategies and its commitment to employing intelligence-led policing to proactively address the evolving nature of crime.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has praised the officers involved in these operations for their courage, commitment, and professionalism.

The IGP reaffirms the Force’s resolve to enhance efforts aimed at dismantling organized crime syndicates, rescuing kidnapped individuals, and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

The Nigeria Police Force encourages citizens to maintain their cooperation with law enforcement by providing timely and accurate information that can aid in crime prevention and the apprehension of criminals.