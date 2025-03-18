Police Arrest Female Gunrunner, Drug Supplier To Bandits

The Nigeria Police Force has said recent combined operations of tactical teams led to the arrest of arms smugglers, drug traffickers and currency counterfeiters.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuwiya Adejobi, on Tuesday.

The Police spokesman said operatives of the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) arrested Haruna Sani, who allegedly supplies arms to bandits.

In another operation, by the team in February, Usman Yahaya, Joseph Matthew, and Solomon Bala were arrested for allegedly trafficking codeine syrups and other hard drugs in Postiskum.

It read: “On December 23, 2024, at about 5:50 PM, operatives of FID-STS intercepted one Hauwa Sani, a 30-year-old female resident of Doro village, along the Keffi/Abuja Expressway. She was found in possession of 124 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, concealed inside a 5-litre container of palm oil. She confessed that one Nasiru of Daura tasked her to deliver the ammunition to Katsina State. Further investigations have led to several other recoveries and arrests that are undergoing profiling. Citizens are urged to be wary and remain conscious of the antics of these smugglers. Suspicious items should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities.

“In another operation on February 1st, 2025, operatives of the FID-STS, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted Alhaji Usman Yahaya ‘m’ 50, Joseph Matthew ‘m’ 27, and Solomon Bala ‘m’ 25, all residents of Postiskum, Yobe State. The suspects were apprehended while transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other various hard drugs around Postiskum. They confessed that the drugs were intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers terrorizing Yobe State and neighbouring countries.

“Furthermore, on February 3rd, 2025, operatives of FID-STS, apprehended one Yusuf Dantani ‘m’ 24 yrs, Usman Labaran ‘m’ 32 yrs, and Musa Mohammed ‘m’ 23 yrs with 10 AK-47 rifles. The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being involved in several arms deals, receiving the sum of Three Million Nine Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N3,980,000) for the last batch of arms they were supposed to trade.”

Adejobi said the force remained resolute in its efforts to dismantle criminal enterprises and bring perpetrators to justice.

He urged the public to continue to support police efforts by providing timely and accurate information that can aid in crime prevention and detection.