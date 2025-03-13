Major Police Shakeup: IGP Egbetokun Orders Immediate Deployment Of Seven AIGs, Eighteen CPs

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the immediate deployment of seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to key positions across the country.

Additionally, he has ordered the posting of 18 Commissioners of Police (CPs) who are awaiting promotion to AIG rank, pending approval from the Police Service Commission (PSC), to various strategic offices.

According to the IGP, this large-scale redeployment aims to strengthen the Nigeria Police Force and enhance its effectiveness in fulfilling its duties.

List of Newly Posted AIGs

The newly assigned AIGs include:

– AIG Margaret Ochalla – Now in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos

– AIG Abayomi Peter Oladipo – Assigned to Zone 13, Ukpo

– AIG Fred Ekokotu – Posted to Zone 11, Osogbo

– AIG Iwo Nemi Edwin Osigboka – Now overseeing the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– AIG Garba Ahmed – Appointed AIG, Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters, Abuja

– AIG Salman Dogo – Assigned to Zone 5, Benin

– AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu – Now in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia

Deployment of 18 CPs Acting as AIGs

A statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also confirmed the deployment of 18 CPs who are currently acting as AIGs pending PSC approval.

Adejobi stated: “CP Patrick Adedeji Atayero has been posted to Commandant, Police Academy, Kano; CP Tolani Alausa to AIG Zone 16, Yenagoa; CP Musibau Ajani to AIG Zone 17, Akure; CP Mobolaji Victor Olaiya to AIG DICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Laolu Adegbite to AIG Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Clement Robert to AIG Community Policing, Research & Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Gyongon Augustine Grimah to AIG Zone 10, Sokoto; CP Thomas Abraham Nabhon to AIG ONSA; CP Musa Auwal Mohammed to AIG Zone 3, Yola; CP Mohammed Shehu Dalijan to AIG CTU, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“CP Olatunji Disu to AIG Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu to AIG Zone 12, Bauchi; CP Fasuba Akinyele to AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Musa Kareem to AIG Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos; CP Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere to AIG FCID Annex, Enugu; CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa to AIG Zone 14, Katsina; CP Godwin I. Eze to AIG DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Abel J. Zwalchir Miri to AIG Communications, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

IGP’s Directive to the Newly Posted Officers

The IGP has instructed all affected officers to take on their new roles with a high sense of responsibility and professionalism.

He emphasized the importance of strict supervision and diligence in their duties, urging them to align with the ongoing police reforms.

Adejobi further noted: “These deployments are integral to the ongoing revitalization of the Nigeria Police Force, and the IGP is confident that they will contribute significantly to enhanced security and improved service delivery across the nation.”