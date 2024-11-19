Wike’s Aide Speaks On Bello Matawalle Helping Yahaya Bello To Escape To Niger Republic

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rubbished claims that the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has fled to the Niger Republic.

Naija News recalls that Bello has been in a running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure.

In a statement via X, Olayinka reacted to a report by US-based journalist, Jackson Ude, accusing the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, of helping Bello to escape to the Niger Republic.

Wike’s aide described the allegation as lies, stating that the embattled former governor was at the headquarters of the EFCC on Monday.

He said, “Jackson Ude, said in many tweets that the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, had fled Nigeria, through Niger Republic. He even accused the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle of helping Yahaya Bello to escape to Niger Republic.

“However, the same Yahaya Bello that Jackson Ude said had fled Nigeria showed up at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on September 18, 2024.

“How the same man Jackson Ude claimed ‘Matawalle mobilized eight military personnel to escort to Niger Republic via Kebbi State, through the border town of lllela, in two dark tinted Hilux pickups and a Land Cruiser’ was at the EFCC office on September 18, he (Ude) has not explained.”