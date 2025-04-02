My People Said No To Yahaya Bello And His Allies – Sen Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed gratitude to her constituents for turning out enmass to support and receive her during her home coming ceremony.

The embattled lawmaker vowed never to let her constituents and supporters down.

Speaking in a thank you’ statement she personally signed on Wednesday in Abuja, Natasha stated that her supporters, through their actions, said no to former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello and his allies.

She praised her supporters for resisting government intimidation and coming to show her oppressors the love they have for her.

The lawmaker said, “It is now very clear to the whole world how popular I am in my constituency. The powers that be did try to suppress the will of the people but my people emphatically said no. No to injustice, no to operation of women, no to fake recall, no to Yahaya Bello and his allies.

“They (My people) came out enmass to resist government intimidations. We thank them for the massive show of love. We also thank our oppressors because their actions have now made them more unpopular while we gained more support.

“As more me, I will do more for my people. I will not betray them. I will continue to give my best and they should be rest assure of our best representation all the time.”