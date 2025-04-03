‘I’m Very Popular’ – Natasha Speaks On Defeating Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello In Election

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has claimed she would defeat former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his successor, Usman Ododo, in an election.

Naija News reports that Natasha made this known on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The embattled lawmaker cited her widespread popularity, stressing that she is keen on educating and creating awareness in the minds of people who have lost hope in politics.

When asked if she could defeat Bello and Ododo in an election, Natasha responded: “Yes, I’m very popular, and I think one thing that works for me is that I live my life every day as a senator, educating and creating awareness in the minds of people who have lost hope in politics.

“So, I’m looking to have a new kind of following that believes the standard of leadership can actually improve, and that their participation could help shape Nigeria’s political landscape.

“If I decide to, and God spares our lives, for I do believe in the power of now, I celebrate the moment and trust in tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Natasha has disclosed that the idea of using a helicopter as a means of transport for her homecoming rally in Kogi came from her husband.

She also insisted that she broke no law by her actions as the road that led to the venue of the event was constructed by her and her family owns the land on which the helicopter landed.

It would be recalled that hours before the event, the Kogi State government banned all forms of rallies in the state and declared that all convoys coming into the state must get approval.

However, Natasha circumvented the directives by arriving via helicopter, where she was received by her constituents