Akpabio: ‘All Evidence, Facts Point To Yahaya Bello As The Mastermind Behind My Recall Process’ – Natasha

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has opined that all evidence and facts point directly to former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the mastermind behind her recall process.

Naija News reports that Natasha received a rousing welcome from supporters in Kogi Central’s five local government areas, who gathered in Ihima, Okehi LGA, on Tuesday, despite the state government’s ban on rallies and processions.

In a statement on Wednesday, Natasha insisted that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is using Bello to initiate her recall process using fake constituents.

The lawmaker challenged Bello to tell the world where he manufactured the names of those fake constituents calling for her recall.

Akpoti-Uduaghan cited Bello’s past actions before and during the 2023 general election when he was accused of orchestrating multiple attacks against her, stressing that the recall attempt is a continuation of his political vendetta against her person.

Natasha maintained that Yahaya Bello already has his hands full with corruption allegations and should focus on clearing his name over allegations of fraudulent diversion of ₦89.2 billion, instead of attempting to destabilize the mandate given to her by the people of Kogi Central.

The statement reads, “All available evidence and facts point directly to Bello as the mastermind behind the recall move.

“I will advise the former governor to rather focus on clearing his name over allegations of fraudulent diversion of N89.2 billion, instead of attempting to destabilize the mandate given to me by the people of Kogi Central.

“The former governor’s hands are already full with corruption allegations, yet he is still bent on frustrating the will of the people.

“His actions before and during the last general elections, where he sponsored numerous attacks against me, are well documented. This recall attempt is nothing but another ploy to undermine the people’s will.

“It is now very clear to the whole world how popular I am in my constituency. The powers that be did try to suppress the will of the people but my people emphatically said no. No to injustice, no to exploitation of women, no to fake recall, no to Yahaya Bello and his allies.

“They (My people) came out en masse to resist government intimidation. We thank them for the massive show of love. We also thank our oppressors because their actions have now made them more unpopular while we gained more support.

“As more me, I will do more for my people. I will not betray them. I will continue to give my best and they should be rest- assured of our best representation all the time.”