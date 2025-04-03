Our Duty Is To Tell The World Our Perception Of Natasha – Kogi Govt

Kogi State Government has said Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her rally in the state, endangered the lives of people in the area.

Naija News reported the Kogi Central Senator, who accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her, defied police and Kogi State’s government warning to hold a rally in her country home, on Tuesday.

At the rally, Senator Natasha accused Akpabio of planning her recall with Governor Usman Ododo and former Governor Yahaya Bello. She further alleged that the Senate President told Bello to kill her.

Speaking with News Central, on Thursday, Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said Natasha endangered the lives of the people of her community.

When asked if the crowd at the rally was not proof of Natasha’s quality representation of her people and a show of support and acceptance from her people, Fanwo said he could not speak for her.

“I will only report what I know, that is for sure, I will not dwell on the things that I don’t know about. It is left for her (Natasha) to tell the world what she has done. It is left for us to tell the world about our perception of her (Natasha). I’m not her image maker and not her information officer.

“When you talk about people coming to receive her and political office holders, you will see when the former governor, Yahaya Bello or the current governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, visit Okene, then you will know who is more acceptable and which party is more acceptable.

“I know the people of Kogi State know their true leaders and they know those who come to endanger them,” he said.