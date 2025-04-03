Natasha Has No Regards For Laws, She Will Spend So Many Days In Court – Kogi Govt

Kogi State Government has said the allegations of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Governor Usman Ododo would cost her so many days in court.

Naija News reported that Natasha while addressing members of her constituents, in her country home, on Tuesday, alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, called Governor Ododo to start her recall and also called former Governor Yahaya Bello to kill her.

Speaking with News Central on Wednesday concerning the allegations, Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, dismissed Natasha’s allegations.

Fanwo said Governor Ododo was in Saudi Arabia at the time the Kogi Central Senator claimed Akpabio spoke with him concerning her recall.

He further described the Kogi Central Senator as a lawmaker that breaks the law. He added that Senator Natasha would have many days in court for defamation.

His words: “I would say to you, there was no communication whatsoever. There was no communication whatsoever between the Governor and the Senate President on whether Natasha should be recalled. Let me even shock you further.

“The Governor, as at the time he was talking about, at some point in March, the Governor was away in Saudi Arabia, you know, on pilgrimage. While in Saudi Arabia, you are aware of the communication in Saudi Arabia, especially as it has to relate to the use of WhatsApp.

“So, all of the things she was saying were blatant lies to wipe off sentiments, to destroy and assassinate the character of reputable Nigerians, including the Senate President, the former governor, and the current governor. You know, that is a stock in trade. And, you know, this is where the intelligence now comes handy.

“Assuming the supporters of the Governor, or the former governor, had reacted to what he said, then, that would have led to violence and bloodshed in the state. If not for the maturity and the peaceful disposition of those people, that is, what we are talking about now, would have been a very different ballgame.

“So, I can assure you that the suspended senator, who has no regard for rules, who has no regards for law, a lawmaker who is breaking the law, would definitely have dates, not just one day, dates in court, for those blatant lies, for those malicious defamation of hers.”