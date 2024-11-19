Troops Nab Gunrunners In Plateau, Recover Varieties Of Firearms

Security operatives have successfully apprehended several individuals suspected of gunrunning in Plateau State.

A variety of arms and ammunition, including motorcycles and other hazardous weapons, were recovered from the suspects in an operation jointly carried out by personnel from the Three Division of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven.

Naija News understands that these intelligence-driven operations, which resulted in the arrests and the recovery of diverse calibres of arms and ammunition, are part of ongoing initiatives aimed at safeguarding lives and property within the operational areas of the Three Division and Operation Safe Haven.

According to a statement issued by the information department of the Joint Security Task Force, on November 17, 2024, personnel conducted a swift operation in Kwanan Fulani, located in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where they apprehended a notorious gunrunner who was transporting arms and ammunition to Farin Lamba in the same vicinity.

“During the operation, one fabricated rifle, one AK-47 magazine, 15 rounds of 7.62 mm (special), one knife and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspect. The suspect is in custody making useful confessions to aid further operations to apprehend the collaborators of the criminals,” the statement noted.

Barely two hours later on the same day, security agencies at the same Kwanan Fulani intercepted another group of four gunrunners.

“A search on the criminals led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, one round of 7.62 mm (special), three motorcycles and one jack knife. The arrested suspects and recovered items are in the custody of security agencies for interrogation,” the statement added.

The joint security task force reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding lives and property within the designated operations area in accordance with its operational mandates.

It urged members of the public to consistently provide security agencies with timely intelligence, which will assist in eliminating criminal elements from the region.