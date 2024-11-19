Rivers Judiciary To Commence Christmas Vacation December 23

Rivers State’s High Court will commence their Christmas vacation from Monday, December 23, 2024, until Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, has announced their holiday in a communique through the Chief Registrar of the High Court, David Ihua-Madueny.

The communique stated that this decision is in accordance with Order 49 Rule 4C of the Rivers High Court of Civil Procedures Rules, 2023.

Additionally, the statement indicated that the judges are scheduled to resume court proceedings on Friday, January 10, 2025, with a designated vacation judge available to address only urgent matters during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria are scheduled to commence their Christmas Vacation on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Naija News understands that regular court sessions are set to begin on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, across all judicial divisions of the court nationwide.

A circular issued by the Chief Judge of the Court, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, indicates that the Judges will resume their duties on Monday, January 6, 2025.

This schedule is in accordance with Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

Throughout the vacation period, the three primary judicial divisions—Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt—will remain operational and accessible to the public.

However, only cases pertaining to the enforcement of fundamental rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and issues of significant national interest will be addressed by the vacation Judges.

In the Abuja division, Justices Emeka Nwite and M. S. Liman will serve as vacation Judges, while the Lagos division will be presided over by Justices Akintayo Aluko and Isaac Dipeolu.