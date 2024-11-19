Police Service Commission Appoints New DIG (Photo)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has appointed AIG Ari Mohammed Ali to serve as the Deputy Inspector General for the North Central Geo-Police Zone within the Force Management Team.

This was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday by the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to him, Ali is to replace DIG Ade Ayuba, who has retired from service.

Ali was, until Tuesday, the AIG in charge of Zone 1 in Kano and hails from Nasarawa State in the North-Central region of the country.

He is assuming duties to represent the region from where the retired DIG Ayuba also hails from.

Ani said the emergency management meeting of the commission, during which the promotion of Ali was confirmed, was presided over by the PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd).

He conveyed the wishes of the PSC Chairman to the new DIG, and called for professionalism and zero tolerance for corruption in the discharge of his duties.

Argungu said the commission will encourage the new DIG to fall in line with the commission’s vision for a Police Force that is professional and accountable to the Nigerian people.

He said the new PSC is building a new Police that will be the pride of the Nigerian people, free of corruption but full of vigour and determination to serve.

Naija News reports DIG Ali was born on the 1st of March 1965 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ali. He hails from Doma LGA of Nasarawa State.

He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Library and Political Science from the University of Maiduguri in 1987, Master of Science in Industrial Relations from Delta State University, Abraka in 2000. He also holds a Diploma in Police Science from the British Home Department, Police Staff College Jos in 2009.

The officer holds a PhD in Industrial Relations from Irish University Business School, Penbroke Square, United Kingdom, in 2011.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as cadet ASP course 16 on the 3rd of March 1990. He attended the elite Police Academy Kaduna and upon completion of training in academy, he was posted to Delta State Police Command as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in November 1991.

He has served in various capacities in the Police Force and won several awards.