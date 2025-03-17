Nigeria News
66 Senior Police Officers Promoted To Next Ranks By PSC
The promotion of 66 senior police officers to their next ranks has been approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC).
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the PSC spokesman Ikechukwu Ani.
Naija News reports, according to the statement, that 20 Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), 19 Commissioners of Police (CPs), and 27 Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of Police (DCPs and ACPs) were part of those promoted.
Others include 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 14 Deputy Superintendents (DSPs), who were also elevated to their next ranks of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), respectively.
The officers promoted to AIG include:
Fasuba Akinyele Olabode – CP, Special Fraud Unit, Force Headquarters
Musibau Omolabi Ajani – CP, Admin, FCID
Aliyu Abubakar Musa – CP, Katsina State Command
Patrick Adedeji Atayero – Former CP, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Force Headquarters
Gyogon Augustine Grimah – CP, Cross Rivers State Command
Olaiya Victor Mobolaji – CP, Kwara State Command
Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere – CP, Taraba State Command & Commandant, Police College Oji River
Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu – CP, Force Headquarters
Olalolu Adebowale Adegbite – CP, Interpol, FCID
Godwin Iguh Eze – CP, SEB, FCID Annex, Lagos
Disu Olatunji Rilwan – CP, Federal Capital Territory
Others promoted include:
Alausa Hakeem Tolani – CP, Admin PAB, Force Headquarters
Kareem Musa – CP, Interpol Annex, Lagos
Mohammed Shehu Dalijan – CP, Zamfara State Command
Dan-Mamman Shawulu – CP, Niger State Command
Clement Robert – CP, SERVICOM R & P, Force Headquarters
Musa Auwal Mohammed – CP, Bauchi State Command
Thomas Abraham Nabhoni – Office of the National Security Adviser
Abel Jangnap Miri Zwalchir – CP, ICT, Force Headquarters
Ifeanyi Uka – CP, Works, Force Headquarters
New Commissioners of Police (CPs)
The 19 promoted CPs include:
Usman Tahir – DCP, R & P, Force Headquarters
Sunday J.A. Okoebor – DCP, Admin & Finance, Force Headquarters
Ayodeji Faniyan – DCP, Zonal CID, Zone 5, Benin
Saka Adewale Ajao – DCP, Zonal CID, Zone 2, Lagos
Omole Ola – DCP, PSFU, Lagos
Hope Urunwa Okafor – Deputy Force Provost, Force Headquarters
Ajo Geoffrey Ordue – DCP, DFA, Zone 17, Akure
Olufunke Adeayo – DC, Pensions, Force Headquarters
Stephen Olubunmi Ogedengbe – DCP, X Squad, FCID
Iyabode Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja – DCP, SCID, Oyo State Command
Adebowale Lawal – DCP, State CID, Enugu State Command
Ojo Adekimi – DCP, Operations, Kwara State Command
Yemi John Oyeniyi – DCP, DFA, Ondo State Command
Additional promotions include:
Obasi Mary Okereke – DCP, Disaster Management Ops, Force Headquarters
Moses Ashu Ottah – DCP, Ops, Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt
Felix Akoneme Nnebue – DCP, ZCID, Zone 16, Yenagoa
Gazali Alade Abdul-Salaam – DCP, CID, Railway Command, Lagos
Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarabe – DCP, Administration, Anambra State Command
Olubode Ojajuni – DCP, State CID, Ogun State Command.
The promotion exercise was presided over by PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), alongside DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd) and the Secretary of the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.