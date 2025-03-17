66 Senior Police Officers Promoted To Next Ranks By PSC

The promotion of 66 senior police officers to their next ranks has been approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the PSC spokesman Ikechukwu Ani.

Naija News reports, according to the statement, that 20 Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), 19 Commissioners of Police (CPs), and 27 Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of Police (DCPs and ACPs) were part of those promoted.

Others include 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 14 Deputy Superintendents (DSPs), who were also elevated to their next ranks of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), respectively.

The officers promoted to AIG include:

Fasuba Akinyele Olabode – CP, Special Fraud Unit, Force Headquarters

Musibau Omolabi Ajani – CP, Admin, FCID

Aliyu Abubakar Musa – CP, Katsina State Command

Patrick Adedeji Atayero – Former CP, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Force Headquarters

Gyogon Augustine Grimah – CP, Cross Rivers State Command

Olaiya Victor Mobolaji – CP, Kwara State Command

Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere – CP, Taraba State Command & Commandant, Police College Oji River

Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu – CP, Force Headquarters

Olalolu Adebowale Adegbite – CP, Interpol, FCID

Godwin Iguh Eze – CP, SEB, FCID Annex, Lagos

Disu Olatunji Rilwan – CP, Federal Capital Territory

Others promoted include:

Alausa Hakeem Tolani – CP, Admin PAB, Force Headquarters

Kareem Musa – CP, Interpol Annex, Lagos

Mohammed Shehu Dalijan – CP, Zamfara State Command

Dan-Mamman Shawulu – CP, Niger State Command

Clement Robert – CP, SERVICOM R & P, Force Headquarters

Musa Auwal Mohammed – CP, Bauchi State Command

Thomas Abraham Nabhoni – Office of the National Security Adviser

Abel Jangnap Miri Zwalchir – CP, ICT, Force Headquarters

Ifeanyi Uka – CP, Works, Force Headquarters

New Commissioners of Police (CPs)

The 19 promoted CPs include:

Usman Tahir – DCP, R & P, Force Headquarters

Sunday J.A. Okoebor – DCP, Admin & Finance, Force Headquarters

Ayodeji Faniyan – DCP, Zonal CID, Zone 5, Benin

Saka Adewale Ajao – DCP, Zonal CID, Zone 2, Lagos

Omole Ola – DCP, PSFU, Lagos

Hope Urunwa Okafor – Deputy Force Provost, Force Headquarters

Ajo Geoffrey Ordue – DCP, DFA, Zone 17, Akure

Olufunke Adeayo – DC, Pensions, Force Headquarters

Stephen Olubunmi Ogedengbe – DCP, X Squad, FCID

Iyabode Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja – DCP, SCID, Oyo State Command

Adebowale Lawal – DCP, State CID, Enugu State Command

Ojo Adekimi – DCP, Operations, Kwara State Command

Yemi John Oyeniyi – DCP, DFA, Ondo State Command

Additional promotions include:

Obasi Mary Okereke – DCP, Disaster Management Ops, Force Headquarters

Moses Ashu Ottah – DCP, Ops, Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt

Felix Akoneme Nnebue – DCP, ZCID, Zone 16, Yenagoa

Gazali Alade Abdul-Salaam – DCP, CID, Railway Command, Lagos

Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarabe – DCP, Administration, Anambra State Command

Olubode Ojajuni – DCP, State CID, Ogun State Command.

The promotion exercise was presided over by PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), alongside DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd) and the Secretary of the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.