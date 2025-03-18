PSC Approves Promotion Of 219 Senior Police Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has sanctioned the promotion of 219 senior police officers, advancing them to their next ranks.

Among those promoted are 26 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 23 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP), and 170 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

Earlier on Monday, Naija News reported that the Commission had also elevated 66 officers, including 20 Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) and 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to substantive CPs.

Additionally, 13 Superintendents of Police (SP) were promoted to CSP, while 14 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) were advanced to SP.

Breakdown of Promotions

PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani confirmed the latest promotions in a statement, highlighting that 26 ACPs were promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 23 CSPs to ACP, and 170 ASPs to DSP.

Ani stated, “The Assistant Commissioners of Police elevated to the next rank are; Tarzan Yusuf Tsav, Area Commander, Irrua, Edo State who was also a former Area Commander, Uromi in the same state; Samantha Nansah Barko, ACP SCID, Bauchi State Command; Shehu Wase Abdullahi, Area Commander Kazaure, Jigawa State Command; Ajeigbe Olayinka, Area Commander, Area ‘M’ Idimu, Lagos; Abubakar Haruna, Area Commander, Metro, Jos, Plateau State; Elisha Daniel Bawa, ACP Operations, Kwara State Command; Ibrahim Abdul Ahmed, Area Commander, Katsina-Ala, Benue State; Williams Aboi Tawon, ACP Department of Finance and Administration, Zone 7, Abuja and Elija Sunny Dangana, ACP CID, Oyo State, ACP Provost, Force Headquarters, Lagos Annex, and ACP CID Maritime Command, Force Headquarters, Annex, Lagos.”

He further listed other promoted officers, including Bello Wudil Hamisu, ACP Eastern By-Pass, Kano; Usanga Ime Bassey, ACP DFA, Cross Rivers State; Alice Ajuma Abbah, ACP PSFU, Abuja; ACP Abdulaziz Aliyu, ACP Anti-Human Trafficking, FCID Abuja; ACP Yahaya Usman, Area Commander, Degema, Rivers State; Mohammed Abdullahi, Area Commander, Ringim, Jigawa State; Shehu Garba, Assistant Director, Operations, North West Zone, Office of the National Security Adviser; Tukur Garba, ACP Operations, Jigawa State; Dankwano Wilson, Commander PMF 11, Calabar; Mohammed Mujitaba Makama, Area Commander, Dutsinma, Katsina State; and Hassan Yahaya, Area Commander, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Promotions Among Assistant Superintendents of Police

Among the 170 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) are Gombwer Wokdung, Bulus Danjuma, Mohammed Usman, and Yusuf Ibrahim from Katsina State Command. Others include Ahmad Katama from Kano State Command, Danjuma Musa from Kaduna State Command, and Ugwuanyi Obinna Peter, 2i/c Anti-Kidnapping Section, Zonal CID Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State.

Also promoted are Abraham Albert from Mopol 50, Kubwa, Abuja; Abduljalal Bello Muhammad from Police College, Kaduna; Ezeme Lambert Obinna from Anambra State Command; and Usman Musa Said from Kano State Command, among others.