Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominations For Appointment Into Police Service Commission

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of four individuals by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The approval followed the presentation of a report during plenary on Wednesday by the Senate Committee on police affairs, chaired by Abdulhamid Mallam-Madori.

In moving the motion for their confirmation, the Jigawa East Senator told his colleagues that the nominees were thoroughly assessed and no security report was received against them.

His motion was seconded by Kwara North Senator, Sadiq Suleiman Umar.

Presenting the committee’s findings, Mallam-Madori said the nominees were screened on December 11, 2024, and their suitability was “thoroughly” assessed.

“No petitions or negative security reports were received against the nominees,” he added.

Plateau South Senator, Simon Lalong, who also backed their confirmation, described the nominees as “well-respected Nigerians who had undergone a rigorous selection process.”

With no opposition from the lawmakers, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the motion to a voice vote, and the nominees were confirmed.

Naija News reports that the confirmed nominees for appointment as members of the PSC include Paul Adamu Galumje and Christine Dabup, both retired judges, alongside Uba Ringim, a retired deputy inspector general of police, and Abdulfatah Mohammed.