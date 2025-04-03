PSC Removes Edo Police Commissioner Following Uromi Killings, Appoints Agbonika As Replacement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has relieved Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin of her duties as Commissioner of Police for Edo State, days after the tragic killings of 16 Hausa-Fulani travelers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, on March 27, 2025.

Naija News gathered that the dismissal was linked to the incident, and the PSC has appointed Monday Agbonika as her successor.

Betty Otimenyin was appointed the 49th Commissioner of Police in Edo State on January 16, 2025, succeeding Peter Umoru Ozigi, who retired on January 25, 2025.

In a statement issued by the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, it was announced that the new Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, was previously serving as the Commissioner of Police (Mounted Troop) and Force Equitation Officer at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Ani further stated that Agbonika was briefed by the PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), during a posting interview, and was charged with proactively addressing crime in the state.

The new CP was also urged to address the recent killings in Uromi and to quickly gain the trust of the public.

“You have to sit up and also work to win the confidence of the people, consult relevant stakeholders, and always document every incident and action taken, ensuring those who should be informed are properly updated on your actions,” the PSC leadership was quoted to have told him.

Agbonika assured that he would adhere to the relevant laws in his duties and rely on the guidance of the Inspector General of Police for necessary support.

A seasoned officer with 32 years of experience, Agbonika has served in various capacities, including Commissioner of Police Communications (Operations), Deputy Commissioner Interpol, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Alagbon Close, Lagos, and DCP Operations at the Ports Authority Police Command in Port Harcourt.

His previous postings also include serving as DCP in the Department of Finance and Administration in Zone 16, Yenagoa, Area Commander for Ota, Ogun State, Area Commander for ‘M’ Idimu in Lagos, and the pioneer Area Commander for Ayetoro, Ogun State, among other distinguished roles.