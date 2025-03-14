PSC Schedules Promotion Exams For 19 DCPs For March 17 (Full List)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has scheduled promotion examinations and interviews for 19 senior police officers seeking elevation from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to Commissioner of Police (CP).

According to an internal police wireless message dated March 13, 2025, spotted by SaharaReporters, the selected officers have been invited to participate in the examination and interactive session on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The session will take place at the Hon. Chairman’s Conference Room, 6th Floor, PSC Corporate Headquarters, Plot 64, Cadastral Zone, Jabi, Abuja.

The examinations and interviews are scheduled to commence promptly at 10:00 a.m., with all invited officers expected to be present and prepared for the process.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the following DCPs to attend the interview as scheduled: Usman Tahir, Sunday J. A. Okoebor, Ayodeji Faniyan, Saka Adewale Ajao, Omole Ola, Hope Urunwa Okafor, Ajo Geofrey Ordue, Olufunke Adeayo Ogunbode, Stephen Olubunmi Ogedengbe, and Iyabode Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja.

Others are Adebowale Lawal, Ojo Adekimi, Yemi John Oyeniyi, Obasi Mary Okereke, Moses Ashu Ottah, Felix Akoneme Nnebue, Gazali Alade Abdul-Salaam, Fidelis Ndubisi Ogarabe, Olubode Ojajuni.

The commission advised the officers to review and refresh their knowledge.

In a related development, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has scheduled promotion examinations and interviews for 26 senior police officers seeking elevation from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

According to an internal police wireless message dated March 13, 2025 spotted by SaharaReporters, the selected officers have been invited to participate in the examination and interactive session, which will take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.