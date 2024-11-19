Patrick Vieira Appointed Manager Of Serie A Club

French tactician, Patrick Vieira has been appointed as the new head coach of Genoa, following the club’s decision to part ways with Alberto Gilardino.

Patrick Vieira, a celebrated figure from his time at Arsenal, is stepping back into management after a stint with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg that ended in the summer.

Genoa have faced challenges this season, managing only two wins in their first 12 Serie A matches under Gilardino’s leadership.

Although Gilardino successfully led the team to promotion from Serie B to Serie A in December 2022, the club’s current performance, with six defeats in 12 games, indicated the need for a fresh approach.

Last season, Vieira’s tenure at Strasbourg saw the team finish 12th in Ligue 1, but he departed by mutual consent due to differences regarding player recruitment and staff selections.

His diverse managerial experience includes roles with Manchester City’s development squad, New York City FC, Nice, and Crystal Palace, where he was recognized for implementing an engaging style of play despite facing challenges, including a series of games without a win that led to his dismissal.

Vieira’s first match in charge of Genoa will be against Cagliari on Sunday, presenting an exciting opportunity for him to make a positive impact and guide the team towards improved results.