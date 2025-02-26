Atalanta Co-owner Speaks On Ademola Lookman Vs Gasperini’s Clash

Atalanta co-owner, Stephen Pagliuca said the club’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, made an error in judgment regarding his remarks about Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman.

Recall that Gasperini publicly criticized Ademola Lookman following the player’s failure to convert a key penalty during a Champions League match against Club Brugge.

In the post-game interview, Gasperini labelled Lookman as “one of the worst” penalty takers, a statement that ignited significant debate among fans and pundits alike.

To quell the situation, Pagliuca spoke with Gazzetta dello Sport and emphasized the importance of moving forward, particularly in light of the team’s resounding 5-0 victory against Empoli. He highlighted the collective spirit of the club, stating, “We want to put this situation behind us, and I think we have, considering the 5-0 victory.”

Despite the controversy, Pagliuca maintains that Gasperini is a “great and passionate coach” who is integral to the team.

According to a report from Football Italia on Tuesday, Pagliuca elaborated on the nature of the matches Atalanta face, saying, “These matches are always intense. We love the passion with which they are played. We have a great coach, very passionate.”

While acknowledging that Gasperini’s comment about an individual player was misguided, he reinforced Atalanta’s commitment to accountability under the Percassi family leadership, asserting, “If things go wrong, we take responsibility. We look at ourselves and how to improve.”

He emphasized, “The players are having an extraordinary season; we wouldn’t be where we are now without the contributions of Lookman, De Ketelaere, and the whole team. I should name them all.” He also noted the challenges faced by the team, particularly their recent match against Brugge, where they had to cope without five key players due to injuries.

“This incident was emotional and unfortunate, and it was a mistake that went against our policy—something we are not proud of. But I repeat, Gasp remains a great coach,” Pagliuca stated.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, speculation about Gasperini’s future at Atalanta looms large. The 66-year-old manager has publicly declared his intention not to extend his contract, which opens the door for his departure either in 2026 or at the end of the current season.

Addressing this matter, Pagliuca clarified, “This is something Luca Percassi will handle. He takes care of these matters. We will do whatever Gasp believes is the best solution for him.”