Nnamdi Kanu: ‘We All Have Not Had Access To Our Home Town’ – Cubana Chief Priest Supports Okorocha’s Plea

Celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has joined former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, in the plea for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu has been detained since June 2021, when he was rearrested in Kenya and subjected to extraordinary rendition during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the night of tribute held in honour of late Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday night, Okorocha urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to plead with the Federal Government for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Taking to his Instagram page, Cubana joined the plea, stating that many Igbos have not had access to their home town for almost five years.

He noted that only the release of Kanu can restore peace to the region, adding that so many lives and properties have been lost.

He wrote, “@senator_akpabio Those Plea From Owelle Ndi Igbo Is All We Ask For Our Dear Inlaw, Let OHAMADIKE Ndi Igbo, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Come Back Home Soon, It’s Almost Five Years Now We All Have Not Had Access To Our Home Town, Only His Release Can Restore Peace Back In Our Region. We Have Lost So Much Lives & Properties We Need To Build Back SouthEast ASAP Make Una Help Us.”