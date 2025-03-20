I Did Not Order Igbo Youths To Mobilise For Demonstration In Support Of Nnamdi Kanu – Obi Of Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, has dismissed reports claiming he plans to lead a mass protest in Abuja on March 21, 2025 in support of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking via a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief of Staff, Osita Anionwu, the monarch urged the public to disregard the claim, describing it as false and misleading.

He explained that he is currently outside the country attending the United Nations Conference on the Status of Women (CSW69) in the United States.

The statement read, “The Palace of the Obi of Onitsha (Ime Obi Onicha) has been made aware of a false social media report alleging that His Majesty has instructed Igbo youths to mobilise for a massive demonstration in Abuja on March 21, 2025, in support of Nnamdi Kanu’s court appearance.

“It also falsely claims that the Obi of Onitsha will personally lead the protest. We categorically deny this report. His Majesty did not issue any such directive. The Obi of Onitsha is presently in New York, USA, attending the United Nations Conference on the Status of Women (CSW69) and will not return to Nigeria until March 26.”

While reiterating its commitment to a peaceful resolution of Kanu’s case, the palace urged the public to rely only on official sources for credible information.

“The Joint Body of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on Peace and Reconciliation, led by the Obi of Onitsha, remains steadfast in advocating for Nnamdi Kanu’s release. However, we urge the public to ignore the false reports circulating online,” the statement added.