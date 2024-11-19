Eguavoen Insists Defeat To Rwanda Won’t Affect Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles caretaker coach, Augustine Eguavoen has expressed confidence that the recent 2-1 home defeat to Rwanda will not hinder his team’s performance in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

This unexpected loss, which occurred on Monday, has raised concerns among fans and analysts alike, but Eguavoen remains resolute about his team’s prospects.

The Super Eagles are set to face off against the Amavubi again when the World Cup qualifiers resume in March 2025.

Despite the disappointing outcome during their last encounter in Uyo, Eguavoen insisted that his players will not be burdened by this setback in their preparations for the next match in Kigali.

“This defeat will not have any negative impact on our quest for World Cup qualification,” Eguavoen stated, acknowledging his disappointment but emphasizing the importance of learning from the defeat.

He added, “We have learned a hard lesson from this experience, and we plan to thoroughly evaluate our performance. We will implement new strategies to ensure we are better prepared to tackle them next time.”

At present, the Super Eagles find themselves struggling in Group C, remaining winless with three draws and one defeat across their first four matches.

This precarious situation has relegated them to fifth place in the group standings, accumulating only three points. The three-time African champions are aware that significant improvements are necessary if they aim to turn their fortune around and revive their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.