EFCC After Okowa Because Of 2027, Allegations Against Him Are Frivolous – Delta SSG

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Kingsley Emu, says the allegations against former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are frivolous and politically motivated.

He alleged that the allegations against Okowa are sponsored by his political enemies in order to tarnish his image ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Arise News, Emu maintained that Okowa is a man of impeccable character and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no case against him.

“From the allegations on expenditure and the projects that most of these resources were tied to, it’s obvious it is political. Because diversion could come in different ways, but to say that they were taken totally and completely to build private estates and for personal gains is one wrong assertion. Those are frivolous allegations. They are strictly political, they are targeted at 2027 and targeted at impugning the personality of Okowa.

“Okowa’s character is impeccable, that is the target. Okowa has a good history, a good record, and a good reputation country-wide,” he said.

The SSG insisted that Okowa, during his tenure as the Delta State Governor implemented several developmental projects in the state, insisting that unnamed detractors and political jobbers are behind the accusations.

“They are unknown political jobbers; they are faceless, using cheap propagandists to do the job. Senator Okowa has been to EFCC, and EFCC has the right to do every iota of interrogation,” Emu noted.

Addressing concerns about contracts awarded through the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Emu said all appropriations were done transparently.

“DESOPADEC is a well-structured organisation. Those appropriations are right. If you go to oil-producing areas, you will see major road constructions and bridges,” he explained.

On the allegations of financial misappropriation of ₦1.3 trillion in derivation funds and other financial irregularities against Okowa which has pitched the former Governor against the EFCC, Emu stated, “Most of, if not all, of those allegations are pretty spurious. We can’t even be talking about ₦1.3 trillion when the total receipt was about ₦2.65 trillion. So you’re talking about 50 percent of it diverted—that is not possible.

“EFCC have been writing letters to inspect and verify some of the projects that most of these alleged funds were attached to. I dare say that they have been very satisfactory because they are physical projects; you can feel them and you can see them,” he said.

Regarding reports that some officials who served under Okowa went into hiding following the allegations, Emu refuted the claims, saying, “That is very strange. I served under him… EFCC has not declared anybody wanted. If EFCC carries on a major investigation of this nature, which has been on for over four years, EFCC should have declared some of them wanted.”

Emu expressed confidence that the EFCC would clear Okowa of all the charges against him, maintaining that the allegations are all lies.

“Senator Okowa is very strong and confident because he knows, and the world knows, the discerning people know, that 80, 90, if not all, 100 percent of those allegations are lies,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of time, and this will pass,” he concluded.