Man Kidnapped From His Farm In Delta State Killed In Front Of Wife And Children

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed a man identified as Godwin Anuka right in front of his wife and two children.

This development was revealed by the Senior Special Assistant on Civil Society and Youth Mobilization to the Delta State Governor, Harrison Gwamnishu, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He narrated that the Fulani herdsmen believed to be responsible for the heinous crime, had abducted two persons on March 23 and taken them into the bush while demanding ransom.

He added that while the kidnappers were hiding in the bush with the two abducted victims, they saw Anuka alongside his wife and two underage children working on their farm in Ubulu-Uku, Delta State and then proceeded to abduct Anuka and his family.

The SSA noted that the kidnappers began demanding ransom.

Gwamnishu said, “Mr Godwin Anuka, his wife, and two underage children were kidnapped on March 29, 2025, at their farm in Ubulu-Uku, Delta State. It’s the same five sets of Fulani armed kidnappers that carried out these heinous crimes.

“They kidnapped Chibueze from Ogwashi-Uku, trekked to Ubulu-Uku, and kidnapped Mr Afam. They trekked, crossed the Isah Ogwashi/Ubulu-Uku road to Power Line, and headed to a farm road towards Ani-Uje Ubulu-Uku, where they camped for days and started calling for ransom.

“It was where they camped that they saw Mr Godwin and his family and kidnapped all of them.”

Naija News reports the aide to the Delta State Governor explained further that the chairman of the Aniocha South local government area mobilised military men to carry out a rescue operation, but after a ransom was paid, the kidnappers released some of the abducted persons but shot Anuka dead in the presence of his wife and children.

He wrote, “The Ubulu-Uku Central Vigilante team and the Nigerian Army mobilised by the Aniocha South LGA Chairman, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike, and the Ubulu-Uku Palace made an effort to rescue them.

“Yesterday, after a huge ransom was paid, the kidnappers released Chibueze, Mr Afam, late Godwin’s wife, and two children, and we were told that Mr Godwin was shot and killed right inside the farm in the presence of his wife and children.”

The development was yet to be confirmed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, as he had yet to respond to calls and messages sent to his line at the time of filing this report.