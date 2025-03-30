Gas Explosion Kills Two At Ralph Engineering Facility In Delta State

Two persons have tragically lost their lives following an early morning gas explosion at the Ralph Engineering facility located along Enerhen Road in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The blast, which occurred past 5 am on Sunday, sent shockwaves through the area, causing widespread panic among residents.

The explosion, which originated from the facility’s oxygen gas plant, occurred inside Mosheshe Estate, leaving residents in neighboring towns, including Udu, Warri, Osubi, and Okuokoko, shaken. Many were reportedly woken up by the powerful blast.

According to sources close to the incident who spoke with The Nation, the victims of the explosion were quickly evacuated from the scene. However, it was confirmed that two individuals lost their lives as a result of the blast.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the identities of the victims or the exact cause of the explosion. Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

Tragedy Strikes As Newlyweds Get Burnt In Lagos Tanker Fire

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Chiedozie Okoye and his wife, Joan, were embarking on what should have been an ordinary drive home from work, but the night took a tragic turn that would forever change their lives—and those of their families.

The newlyweds, just beginning their life together, were among the unsuspecting motorists caught in the horrific gas tanker explosion that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the infamous Otedola Bridge.

Naija News gathered that the 30-tonne tanker, carrying highly volatile automotive gas oil, was heading to a gas station to offload its contents when disaster struck.