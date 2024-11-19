Daniel Bwala: Tinubu Stabbed Us At The Back, Humiliated Us – APC Chieftain Fumes

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Daniel Bwala, a former campaign aide to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported that Daniel Bwala, who was recently appointed Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, was on Monday night redesignated as Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

In a video shared online, Onokpasa fumed over Bwala’s appointment, recalling how the former Atiku’s aide insulted Tinubu and APC chieftains during the 2023 campaign.

Onakpasa asserted that Tinubu had humiliated and stabbed those who worked for his victory at the poll.

He said, “My dear president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, my very dear president, I am so angry with you. How could you make such an appointment of who, Daniel Bwala, who insulted you and called you drug dealer, a drug baron, you stabbed all of us in the back, disgregarded us and humiliated us by appointing someone who insulted all of us during campaign.

“What is going on, your excellency, what happened to you? You attack Yahaya Bello, you attack El-Rufia, and you will abandon Fani Kayode. we supported you. The people who fought us are given appointments. I don’t need any appointment from you. My Lord Jesus takes care of me anytime, anyday. That is the story of my life.

“I don’t need anything from you. But it is such a shame that you will stab us in the back like this, and bring some funny character, a serpertine character, you never know where he stands. You gave an appointment on what basis, we are the ones that put you in power. God used us to put you in power.”