Why Tinubu Sacked Kyari, NNPC Board, Appointed New Persons – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has shed more light on the decision of President Bola Tinubu to appoint a new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and board for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Speaking via a short statement on Wednesday via his 𝕏 account, Bwala said the NNPC needed fresh minds following reports of a crisis of confidence in the company.

The presidential aide said the crisis of confidence also extended to the entire oil and gas industry, hence the strategic move by President Tinubu to rescue the situation.

He submitted that the reconstitution of the board of NNPCL is apt, timely and strategic.

“The re-constitution of the board of NNPCL is apt, timely and strategic. There have been reports of crisis of confidence in that company and in the oil and gas industry as a whole, hence the need for a reform.

“Albert Einstein was once quoted to have said “to solve a problem, you need to approach it with a different mindset and perspective than the one that led to its creation,” he wrote.

Naija News earlier reported that President Tinubu announced sweeping changes at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, including the dismissal of Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and the dissolution of its board.

This decision, effective April 2, 2025, is part of the government’s strategy to enhance the operational efficiency of the oil giant and restore investor confidence.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that Tinubu invoked his powers under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to carry out the leadership overhaul aimed at making NNPC more commercially viable and efficient.

In a move to strengthen the company’s leadership, Bayo Ojulari, a seasoned oil and gas professional, has been appointed as the new GCEO of NNPC.

He replaces Mele Kyari, whose tenure has been marked by the challenges the country’s oil sector continues to face. Additionally, Ahmadu Musa Kida has been appointed as the new non-executive chairman, taking over from Pius Akinyelure.

As part of the restructuring, six non-executive directors representing each of Nigeria’s geopolitical zones have been appointed to the NNPC board.