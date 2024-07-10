Wike: Do Not Be Deceived, They Dance In The Media, But Cry Behind – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, seems to have taken a jab at his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara, while speaking on Wednesday during a solidarity visit from the people of Ogbakor Etche in Port Harcourt, claimed that his political enemies dance in the media but cry behind the scenes.

He said, “Don’t let anybody deceive you. They can come to the media and dance but when they go behind, they cry.

“The truth is that we don’t know how to dance but we say it the way it is and we stand tall anywhere we go.”

Recall that Wike sparked debate on social media on Monday last week when a video clip that captured his dance steps emerged online.

In the video, the minister wore a Versace blue street-style coat, reportedly worth over ₦2 million.

The video stimulated reactions from concerned citizens, who condemned the Minister’s move to spend a huge amount of money on his attire amid the economic crisis in the country.

I Will Not Throw Caution To The Wind – Fubara Vows As Wike’s Kinsmen Declare Support For Him

Meanwhile, Fubara, has promised never to throw caution into the wind in handling the current political crisis in the state between him and loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known on Monday while hosting Wike’s kinsmen from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, including the leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Ikwerre women, opinion and youth leaders, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nelson Chukwudi, disclosed the leadership structure of Ikwerre stakeholders led other paramount rulers, political leaders, leaders of thought, women and youths to declare support for Fubara’s administration.

Speaking, Fubara declared that he is not ungrateful, stressing that he acknowledges and appreciates those who are instrumental in good gestures that have come his way.

According to him, if he were ungrateful as being peddled in some quarters, it would have been difficult to hide it for too long from everybody.

The governor assured Wike’s kinsmen that his administration would continue to work with well-meaning people and execute more development projects in the four local government areas where the Ikwerre people are domiciled.

He said, “I want to also say this: Fubara is not an ungrateful person. If I were a bad person, you (one) can’t hide a character that is bad for more than one week, two weeks, one month, one year, two years, eight years, or even more than eight years. For 16 years, if I was a bad person, everybody would have known