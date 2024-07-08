I Will Not Throw Caution To The Wind – Fubara Vows As Wike’s Kinsmen Declare Support For Him

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has promised never to throw caution into the wind in handling the current political crisis in the state between him and loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known on Monday while hosting Wike’s kinsmen from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, including the leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Ikwerre women, opinion and youth leaders, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nelson Chukwudi, disclosed the leadership structure of Ikwerre stakeholders led other paramount rulers, political leaders, leaders of thought, women and youths to declare support for Fubara’s administration.

Speaking, Fubara declared that he is not ungrateful, stressing that he acknowledges and appreciates those who are instrumental in good gestures that have come his way.

According to him, if he were ungrateful as being peddled in some quarters, it would have been difficult to hide it for too long from everybody.

The governor assured Wike’s kinsmen that his administration would continue to work with well-meaning people and execute more development projects in the four local government areas where the Ikwerre people are domiciled.

He said, “I want to also say this: Fubara is not an ungrateful person. If I were a bad person, you (one) can’t hide a character that is bad for more than one week, two weeks, one month, one year, two years, eight years, or even more than eight years. For 16 years, if I was a bad person, everybody would have known.

“But, even your own child that is in your house that you have given birth to let us start with even the girl child. It gets to a stage where your girl child will enter the bathroom and lock the door from behind.

“Even if they forcefully put a feeding bottle in my mouth, if I get filled up, won’t I pull it out? So, when people stand outside and say what they say, I want you people to ask them to tell you in their own good conscience, what is that bad thing, that wickedness, that ungratefulness that this man (Fubara) has ever shown or done? But, I leave that one to God, who will judge everybody.

“What kind of support again do I need, when their fathers are here with me to say look, we support you? It is the greatest blessing that any son can get. So, let me thank all the royal fathers, and opinion leaders of Ikwerre (Nation) Worldwide for this support.

“I want to assure you that not minding what is happening, I will not throw caution to the wind. I will continue to appreciate the support you people gave and continue to give to me through one of your sons.

“It doesn’t matter whether the person accepts it or not. I will continue to appreciate it. That one alone is what makes me restrain my actions when it gets to that point when I need to act.

“The restrain is because I was a well-brought-up boy. My story is clear: I wasn’t disowned. I was a pure young man. I served people, and I have a genuine record of everything. So, I tell you with all boldness and strength that I am well brought up, and for that reason, I have respect for others.”