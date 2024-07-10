Toyin Abraham: ‘Stop The Emotional Blackmail’ – Saidi Balogun Blasts Nigerians

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, has slammed Nigerians for criticizing his colleague, Toyin Abraham, over the purported arrest of an X user’s mother.

Naija News earlier reported that an X user alleged that Toyin arrested his mother, but the movie star denied the claim, stating she only filed a complaint about cyberbullying at the police station.

Amidst the controversy, many Nigerians took to various social media platforms, berating Toyin for her actions.

Reacting, Saidi Balogun, in a post via his Instagram page, claimed that Toyin is emotionally being blackmailed because she is a celebrity.

The thespian stated that everyone uses the police to arrest their neighbours for the smallest offence. The actor stated that social media users are claiming Toyin Abraham is bullying because she is a celebrity.

Saidi Balogun added that celebrities are human and are free to take whatever action to protect their mental space.

He wrote, “You use police to arrest your neighbours for the most minor reasons, e reach celebrity turn, you say it’s bully.

“Stop the emotional blackmail. Celebrities are human, just like you. You are free to say what you like, right? Let celebrities be free to take whatever actions to protect their mental space. Freedom should not be selective. God bless”