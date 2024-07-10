‘The Untold Story Behind Viral Photos Of Messi, Six-Month-Old Lamine Yamal’

Photos of a young Lionel Messi with an infant Lamine Yamal have recently resurfaced, capturing the internet’s attention just as Yamal’s stellar performance at the 2024 European Championship has garnered widespread acclaim.

The now-viral photo, showing Messi bathing a young Yamal, was originally posted by the teenager’s father, Mounir Nasraoui.

Football fans have playfully speculated that Messi’s legendary skills, marked by his eight Ballon d’Or awards and World Cup victory, might have been imparted to Yamal during that moment.

Naija News reports that Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to score in the European Championship at just 16 years and 362 days old, with his record-breaking goal occurring during the semi-final against France in Munich.

This feat followed his debut as the youngest player in Euro 2024 and his recognition as one of the standout players on Spain’s national team during the tournament.

According to the BBC, the iconic photo was captured by Joan Monfort, a freelance photographer for the Associated Press, in December 2007.

At the time, Messi was a 20-year-old rising star at Barcelona, already four years into his career. The photo, depicting Messi cradling a tiny Yamal, was part of a 2008 charity calendar project between Barcelona’s foundation and Diario Sport.

Proceeds from the calendar supported various charitable organizations, including UNICEF and local NGOs in Catalonia.

Monfort shared the challenges of taking the photo, noting Messi’s shyness and the initial awkwardness of the shoot.

“It was a difficult photo to take. We can say I sweated some blood to take it,” Monfort told The Athletic.

He added that the photo session gradually became more comfortable, resulting in a memorable image featured in the charity calendar.

The rediscovered images also show tender moments from the photoshoot, with Messi gently cradling baby Yamal in a towel and Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, playfully washing her son.

Fast forward to today, Yamal has grown into a promising football talent. He began training at Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy and made his La Liga debut at 15 in April 2023, followed by his international debut for Spain at 16.

Monfort reflected on the serendipity of the moment, remarking on the unexpected paths both Messi and Yamal have taken.

“For Lamine to grow up to be a footballer, and to have this photo, I’m just really happy it happened.

“It’s especially nice in today’s football when so much has to do with money and power,” he said.

The journey from a nostalgic charity calendar photo to Yamal’s historic achievements in football underscores the unpredictable and heartwarming stories that sports can offer.

See the photos below: