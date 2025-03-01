‘I Was Not Happy At PSG Daily’ – Lionel Messi

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi, expressed his thoughts on his time at Paris St-Germain, stating he “didn’t enjoy” his experience during his two-year tenure with the club.

Lionel Messi, 37, joined PSG in 2021 after an illustrious 21-year career at Barcelona. While in France, he scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 76 appearances before transitioning to Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, in Major League Soccer.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shared his perspective: “Coming to play for Inter Miami was an opportunity and the way things developed during my last years in Paris, although it was a decision that I had to make on the go because I had to leave from Barcelona, I went through two years which I didn’t enjoy.

“I wasn’t happy on a daily basis, with the training, the matches. I had a hard time adapting to all that. I felt called to come to Inter [Miami] because it’s a club that’s growing, very new, with few years as a club.”

Following Messi’s exit, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi voiced his concerns, mentioning a perceived lack of “respect” for the club. Messi acknowledged a shift in his relationship with PSG fans, noting how some supporters began to view him differently during his final months at the club.

Since arriving at Inter Miami, Messi has made a significant impact, contributing 36 goals and 20 assists in 42 appearances. He also expressed enthusiasm for Miami’s hosting of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will see PSG and Premier League teams Manchester City and Chelsea competing.

Lionel Messi emphasized the importance of this event for both the club and MLS, stating, “Participating in a World Cup on home soil is a significant milestone for us and a fantastic opportunity for the league, especially with two MLS teams involved. This momentum can help propel the growth of football in this country and attract more players to the league.”