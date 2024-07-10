Popular Kenya Pastor, Bishop Allan Kiuna Is Dead

Family and friends have been thrown into mourning following the death of co-founder and senior pastor of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) in Nairobi, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Naija News learnt that the clergyman died in a Nairobi hospital where he had been admitted after his ailment worsened on Tuesday.

According to Vanguard, Allan Kiuna has been battling multiple myeloma cancer since his diagnosis in 2018/2019.

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer characterized by abnormal plasma cells accumulating in the bone marrow, forming tumours in various bones throughout the body.

In 2019, Bishop Allan Kiuna publicly shared his struggle with cancer, expressing his gratitude to God for helping him endure the difficult journey.

Reacting to the demise, Kenya President, William Ruto, in a condolence message on Wednesday, joined the nation in mourning Allan Kiuna.

He described the deceased as a dedicated Christian leader who inspired many to follow the teachings of the Lord.

He said, “It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Bishop Allan Kiuna.

“I join the Christian community in mourning his death. Bishop Kiuna was a dedicated Christian leader who founded the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) and inspired many to follow the teachings of the Lord.

“To his wife, Rev. Kathy Kiuna and family we stand with you in this time of grief and mourning, and pray that you find the courage to persevere through this trying period.

“May he rest in peace.”