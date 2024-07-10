Ministry Of Livestock: Tinubu Playing Politics For 2027 – Atiku’s Aide

Special Adviser on Media to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has said President Bola Tinubu created the new Ministry of Livestock for 2027 politics.

Paul Ibe said this on Tuesday while reacting to the announcement made by the President on Tuesday at State House.

While inaugurating the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee, known as presidential committee on livestock, to be headed by former Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, President Tinubu said the Ministry of Livestock Development would help in harnessing the potential of dairy products.

Atiku’s aide, Ibe said the federal government was still trapped in trial-and-error economic policies.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has not prioritized governance.

“Tinubu just confirmed that he is not prioritizing governance but is still trapped in the alley of trial-and-error economic policies that prioritizes the politics of 2027,” Ibe said on his X handle.

NaijaNews reported that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) described the new Ministry of Livestock created by Tinubu as “promise fulfilled“.

MACBAN President, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, said the new ministry would raise the productive capacity of Nigerians agriculture to ensure food security.

“With this development, MACBAN believes, the hope of the Nigerian pastoralists is now achieved under the Renew Hope Agenda.

“The promise made by President Tinubu, to raise the productive capacity of Nigerian agriculture to ensure food security is being fulfilled.

“We as an association had for years been agitating tooth and nail to actualize the creation of a stand-alone ministry to modernize livestock production system in line with global best practices,” Ngelzarma said.