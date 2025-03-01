‘What A Joke’ – Atiku’s Aide Knocks Akpabio’s Wife For Dismissing Natasha’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Special Adviser on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has berated the wife of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Unoma, for countering the sexual harassment allegations of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti, against her husband.

Naija News reports that the drama started when the Senate changed the sitting arrangement of lawmakers on the floor of the Upper Legislative chambers.

The rearrangement led to an altercation between Natasha and Akpabio, where the former declared that she was not afraid of the Senate President.

In an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025, the lawmaker accused Akpabio of making sexual advances at her, adding that her motion was denied because she refused to yield to the Senate president.

Natasha narrated that her situation could be likened to a student failing an examination because she refused to sleep with her lecturer.

Reacting to the allegation while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Unoma stated that Natasha was maligning her husband and “creating content for personal gains”.

She described the allegation as demeaning, adding that Akpabio and Natasha’s husband are very good friends.

The wife of the Senate President described her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

Reacting via a post on 𝕏, Shaibu faulted Unoma for saying that Natasha’s husband would have contacted her over the issue, describing it as a joke.

He wrote: “So, madam truly believes that High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the revered Alema of Warri Kingdom, should have personally reached out to her to lament that the “Uncommon Transformer” harbored indecent intentions toward his wife?

“That, he didn’t call to say your hubby wanted to f*ck his wife makes the account of @@NatashaAkpoti false? What a joke.”