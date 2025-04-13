It Is About Time For Tinubu’s Records To Be Made Public – Atiku’s Aide Speaks Amidst US Court Order To FBI

An aide to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has stated that Nigeria does not deserve a leader with a tainted past like President Bola Tinubu.

Ibe argued that it is time for Tinubu’s records, including his forfeiture of funds for alleged drug trafficking and certificate at Chicago State University, to be made public.

Speaking via 𝕏, he insisted that there must be a full disclosure, adding that Nigeria and the rest of the world must know about Tinubu’s past.

Ibe wrote, “Just about time, the records of Tinubu, including his forfeiture of funds for alleged drugs trafficking and certificate at Chicago State University @ChicagoState, are made public

“The Black nation’s most populous country does not deserve a leader with a tainted past.

“Whatever is being hidden inside must be unveiled. Nigerians and the rest of the world deserve to know. There must be full disclosure.”

The aide’s submission is coming amidst an order from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia demanding that the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) reveal Tinubu’s information. Judge Beryl Howell gave the order on Tuesday.

The development followed a motion by Aaron Greenspan, an American who is seeking a reconsideration of an earlier ruling. Howell said protecting the information from public disclosure is “neither logical nor plausible.”

Greenspan had accused the FBI of violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by failing to release within the statutory time “documents relating to purported federal investigations into” Tinubu and one Abiodun Agbele.