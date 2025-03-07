Atiku Slams Senate, Says Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension An Attack On Women’s Rights

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as an attack on affirmative action and women’s inclusion in governance.

Speaking through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku told Punch that Nigerian leaders are not creating an enabling environment for women to thrive and contribute to national development.

He lamented that the Senate’s action was a setback for gender inclusivity, especially as International Women’s Day approaches on March 8.

Naija News reports that the Waziri Adamawa warned that any nation that fails to harness the potential of its female population is setting itself up for failure.

He stated, “Has there been an investigation? No. So, Atiku’s position hasn’t changed. Whichever way you look at this, there is a concern. Any society that does not optimally use the assets available to it, particularly by giving women the opportunity to thrive, is failing.”

He stressed that with women making up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, the country is underutilizing its human capital by not deliberately fostering an environment that supports them.

The former Vice President stated, “About half of our population is women, and if we don’t deliberately create an environment conducive to promoting women’s interests—whether in politics, business, or any other human endeavour—we are underutilizing our potential.”

Senate’s Action Undermines Affirmative Action

Atiku emphasized that suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months without due investigation was unjust and detrimental to the advancement of women in governance.

He added, “We’re not providing half of our population the opportunities to thrive and add value to society. With International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, it raises serious concerns. The Senate’s action of suspending Natasha for six months without conducting an investigation is an attack on affirmative action.”