2027: Atiku Speaks On PDP Governors’ Stand Against Coalition

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reiterated that a coalition remains the only viable path to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who contested the 2023 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his belief in the necessity of opposition unity to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News had earlier reported that the PDP Governors’ Forum, chaired by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Monday announced that the party would not participate in any coalition or merger.

This declaration came after a meeting in Ibadan, where 11 PDP governors distanced the party from the proposed coalition led by Atiku and other opposition figures.

In their communiqué, the governors emphasized that the PDP would continue as a strong opposition force without aligning with any coalition.

Governor Mohammed, speaking on behalf of the 11 governors, stated that while the PDP would not join any coalition or merger, it remained open to welcoming parties, individuals, or groups willing to join its cause to reclaim power in 2027.

“Noting the nationwide speculations about a possible merger of political parties, groups, and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger.

“However, the PDP as a major opposition party welcomes any party, persons, or groups that are willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027,” Governor Mohammed said.

Atiku Responds To Governors’ Rejection

In response, Atiku Abubakar, a strong advocate for the coalition, expressed his disappointment but also emphasized that the movement to unseat Tinubu belongs to the people.

He described the opposition alliance as a pan-Nigerian initiative, underscoring the importance of broader collaboration to ensure a unified front against the current administration.

Through his media aide, Paul Ibe, who spoke with Punch, Atiku highlighted that the governors’ rejection of the coalition underscored the necessity for further consultations.

He noted, “The governors are key stakeholders of any party, not just the PDP. They are important, as are all other stakeholders, including ordinary Nigerians. The coalition is a pan-Nigerian movement and project.

“At the start of this journey, we conducted internal polling, which indicated that this was the path we should take to redeem Nigeria and reclaim it from these marauders.

“Therefore, it was no coincidence that we are travelling this route. I believe it’s still early days, and there will be alignments and realignments. I believe that when the governors, or some of them, realize that this is a project with its own momentum and a time that has come, they will align properly.

“This is not a setback. It calls for dialogue, but it is not a setback at all. The project continues. As I mentioned, this is a pan-Nigerian movement – a Nigerian project with Nigerians at its heart. It’s difficult to derail something when the people have taken ownership of it.

“That doesn’t diminish the importance of the governors; they are still very important. But Nigerians are also critical, and this project means a great deal to them in their quest to save their country.”