2027: This Brazen Attempt By Despairing Power-grabbers To Instigate Crisis Within Presidency Will Not Give Them Victory – Presidential Aide

The spokesman for the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Stanley Nwokocha, has said the ruling party is unconcerned about members of some opposition parties, including those who dumped the party to form a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that ahead of the next general election, political battles and plans to form a coalition against Tinubu’s government have continued to swell by the day.

In an interview with Leadership, Nwokocha said Tinubu and Shettima are too focused on governance to be distracted by the 2027 election.

According to him, the brazen attempt by entitled and despairing power-grabbers to instigate a crisis within the presidency in furtherance of their political ambitions is a disservice to Nigeria and Nigerians, adding it will give them victory in 2027.

He said, “Let me make it categorically clear that neither President Tinubu nor his deputy, Senator Shettima, is bothered about 2027 politics for now. At the moment, they are focused on pressing issues of governance. What is paramount to them are ongoing efforts to turn around the nation’s economic fortunes for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

“Vice President Shettima, in particular, is more concerned about programmes and strategic government interventions that will actualize the policies and vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and he has been working round the clock to give his principal the maximum support he needs to move the nation forward. If at all there is anything the presidency is considering regarding the next election, it is how these policies and programmes would impact positively on the lives of the citizens who are the ones to cross check properly whether President Tinubu deserves a second term or not.

“You can agree with me that the administration has done a lot in wriggling the nation out of the economic morass it was hitherto enmeshed in. Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) declared an unsurpassed surplus of $6.83 billion for the 2024 fiscal year. This shows that President Tinubu’s economic reforms are yielding significant results.

“Truth is President Tinubu will always be a very significant and exceptional leader in Nigeria’s democratic history. This brazen attempt by entitled and despairing power-grabbers to instigate a crisis within the presidency in furtherance of their political ambitions is a disservice to Nigeria and Nigerians and is not what will give them victory in 2027.”