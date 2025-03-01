Natasha: Why Are You Consigned To The Bench, While Your Wife Is Assigned The Striker’s Role – Atiku’s Aide Knocks Akpabio

Media Aide to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has challenged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to address the sexual allegations made against him by his colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He insisted that the remarks by Akpabio’s wife, Unoma, faulting the sexual harassment allegations against her husband are a distraction.

Ibe wondered why Akpabio was taking the backseat while his wife came forward to confront Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha had accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and intimidation, which became public after a sitting rearrangement row on the floor of the Senate.

Responding, Unoma accused the lawmaker of lying while wondering if she got permission from her husband before making such allegations against the Senate President.

Speaking via his X account, Ibe wrote, “The last time I checked, the allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and maltreatment that Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan made was against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and not his wife, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio.

“Where then lies the locus in the N350 billion suits the wife of the Senate President filed against Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan? Her action is, at best, a distraction and drama.

“Why is Sen. Akpabio now consigned to the bench while his wife is assigned the striker’s role? The allegations against Akpabio are weighty and are better addressed by him and not third parties.

“It is also laughable for Mrs Ekaette Akpabio to suggest that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan needed permission from her husband before making the allegations against the Senate President on @ARISEtv. The only people that Natasha needed to get a clearance from, if need be, are her constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial district.”