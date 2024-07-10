Lagos House Of Assembly Holds Public Hearing On Electricity Bill

Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday held a public hearing on electricity bill.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said the electricity bill currently before the House is the confirmation of the state government’s zeal to ensure regular and uninterrupted power supply to residents.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, said lawmakers and stakeholders used the public hearing to have one stand and clarify issues on the electricity bill.

The electricity bill if passed into law, would allow the state government to license, generate, transmit, and distribute electricity to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

The proposed law, according to the Speaker, who was represented by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, “seeks to take care of everything in the electricity sector majorly by contributing to the sustainable development of the State.”

The Speaker added that the bill would establish a mechanism for electricity planning that promotes off-grid solutions for households and micro, small and medium-scale enterprises.

“This bill is most timely because electrification is one of the most important aspects of a viable economy and improvement of the wellbeing of the people.

“Being a responsible Government, the Lagos State government has decided to create an agency, market and fund with the responsibility of ensuring adequate access of electricity with professional standards and modern technology.

“The bill is pursuant to our resolve to improve the electricity situation in the State,” Mojisola said.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Energy, Hon. Sabur Oluwa, at the public hearing, said the bill when passed into law would establish commercial and technical regulatory framework for Lagos electricity.

Oluwa disclosed that Lagos State Electrification Agency and Lagos State Electrification Fund are two important provisions in the bill that would help in management of public works and infrastructure to ensure reliable electricity for residents of Lagos.

“The bill outlines the creation of the Lagos State Electrification Agency to manage public electricity works and infrastructure as well as the Lagos State Electrification Fund.

“These institutions will play pivotal roles in the delivery of reliable electricity to the unserved and underserved areas of our State.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to bridge the gap in electricity supply and enhance the quality of life for all Lagosians. We understand that reliable electricity is not a luxury but a necessity,” Oluwa said.



In his comment, the Chairman, South West of the Charted Institute of Power Engineering, Vincent Umoh, urged the Assembly to ensure the bill mandated the state government to appoint technocrats with 15 years of experience to head the proposed agency.

Umoh said Lagos State needed about 1,000 megawatts to ensure stable electricity supply to residents.