Jonathan Alukwu Named Best Player At Sporting Lagos

Relegated Nigeria Premier Football League club, Sporting Lagos, have named Jonathan Alukwu as their best player of the 2023-2024 season.

Jonathan Alukwu, who joined Sporting Lagos from Heartland FC on July 1, 2023, scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 36 league games for the Lagos-based side.

Alukwu’s consistency made him fans’ favourite even though it was his debut season at the club.

Hence, it was easy for him to win the club’s Player of the Season ahead of more established names like the club’s captain Aliu Salaudeen, Chinedu Ufere and goalkeeper Christian Nwoke.

According to a statement from Sporting Lagos, the 21-year-old right-winger won the award after a voting process involving the club’s supporters. He earned 60 per cent of the total votes.

The club’s goalkeeper, Nwoke finished second, while Ufere finished third.

A statement from the club via X reads: “With about 60% of the vote, we present your Sporting Lagos player of the season, Jonathan Alukwu.”

Even though Jonathan Alukwu has spent just a season as a Sporting Lagos player, there are speculations that the fast-rising youngster could leave the relegated side for greener pastures before the commencement of the Nigeria National League (NNL) 2024-2025 season.

It is left to be seen if the Lagos-based outfit would be able to convince him to stay at the club as they battle for a quick return to the NPFL.