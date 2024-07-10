Army Arrest Two Wanted IPOB Kingpins, Kill Terrorist In Katsina

The Nigerian Army has reported the apprehension of two individuals linked to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State.

According to an official statement released by the Nigerian Army, the suspects, identified as Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha, who had been wanted by the police, were captured during a routine patrol in the Orumba South local government area.

The two were found in possession of two pump-action rifles, 41 cartridges, a hand-held communication radio, and various fetish objects.

Troops’ investigations uncovered that the suspects were engaged in illegal activities and had been on the Nigeria Police’s Most Wanted list since 2023.

The initial findings also showed that Godwin, who was accused of running a hotel from the money earned from kidnappings, used the hotel as a base for IPOB/ESN operations.

Meanwhile, in Oyo State, forces moved in on information and conducted a raid on Bello Chikidawoje’s home, a key figure in kidnapping, located in Bodija Area of Ibadan North Local Government Area.

During the raid, the forces found two AK-47 rifles, magazines filled with bullets, and more ammunition hidden in the cage of an animal.

“We are actively working to capture Bello Chikidawoje and dismantle his criminal network,” the statement added.

In a different operation in Katsina State, forces were called in after reports of terrorists blocking a road in Ruma Yargamji, Batsari, in Ruma Yargamji, Batsari.

The forces’ quick response forced the terrorists to flee, leading to the seizure of three empty AK-47 magazines from their escape.

Similarly, troops, following leads on terrorists planning an attack on people going back from the village market, met the terrorists in Kankara Local Government Area, resulting in the death of one terrorist and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.